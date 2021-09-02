New jobs for Kilkenny raises concerns around low levels of available accommodation

The announcement of 400 new jobs for Kilkenny brings with it questions around infrastructure and housing.

State Street’s setting up its global cybersecurity hub in the city and, while that was warmly received across the board (see here and here), hopes are high that there’ll be accommodation available for the workers.

Mayor Andrew McGuiness on The Way It Is last evening said finding homes here is a big problem while Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan acknowledged while developments are taking place, they will need to be stepped up.

Hear both conversations with our Sue Nunn here: