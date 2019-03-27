New names for Kilkenny streets and areas yet to be constructed

Four new roadways and areas in Kilkenny have been named even though some of them don’t exist yet.

The new street from Wolfe Tone Street to the Castlecomer Road will be known as Old Mart Street.

The western environs area from the Wetlands, Poulgour & Drakelands Lower is being changed to Breagagh Valley.

A new road from the Callan Road to the Circular Road will be called William Robertson Way and a seven hectare Fr Tommy Maher Park will sit between the Callan & Kilmanagh roads.