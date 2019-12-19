New one-off payment for childcare providers in Carlow and Kilkenny

Local creches at risk of closing due to massive insurance hikes are being advised to contact the Department of Children and Youth Affairs.

Minister Katherine Zappone has announced a one-off payment to all creches worth €1,500 each to be paid by December 28th.

It’s in response to the news that one of the two insurers in the Irish market has withdrawn – a move which has resulted in insurance quotes for next year doubling or even tripling for some creches.

Local TD Kathleen Funchion is on the relevant Oireachtas Committee which met the Minister yesterday evening.

Deputy Funchion says there may be extra funds available for any business that may not be able to afford to pay this increase.