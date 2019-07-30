New opportunities in The Netherlands to be developed for Carlow companies

Carlow companies are to be supported in developing new opportunities in The Netherlands.

The county council & chamber have this evening (Tuesday, July 30) announced details of the Chamber Trade Connections Export to The Netherlands Programme ahead of a supported Trade Mission in November.

The purpose is to provide local companies with the skills and the confidence to identify, target and exploit new business opportunities in the Dutch market and to then put them in front of potential customers in The Netherlands during the course of the Programme. Each company will be provided with pre-trip support , a dedicated export mentor, facilitated meeting and on the ground support for the journey.

Companies have until September 6 to complete the expression of interest stage from which eight companies will be selected to participate in this highly subsidized programme.

For further information log onto www.localenterprise.ie/carlow or https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/6BYQFJW