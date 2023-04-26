New owners of former Braun site in Carlow say details will be announced soon re the recruitment process for their new local factory

Glenveagh Properties will announce details of their recruitment process for their new Carlow factory soon.

They have taken over the Old Braun site in Carlow where they plan to build modular homes which would then be installed on site at the buyers property.

In a statement to KCLR a company spokesperson says ”Plans to open the facility are at an advanced stage and we are looking forward to making a significant contribution to Carlow, the local community and the local economy”.

Local councillors got a tour of the site this week and Fine Gael’s Fergal Browne on KCLR Live yesterday said it will be a huge boost to the area.