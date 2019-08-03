New planning application to resume mining in Galmoy will be submitted soon

Mining is still on the cards to resume in North Kilkenny.

That’s the assurance from the company who put in a planning application for Galmoy Mines last year but then withdrew it this year.

The mines in Galmoy closed back in 2012 with the loss of about 200 jobs.

It seemed there was little happening at the site then until early 2017 when Lundin Mining sold it to Tipperary-based waste and composting company, AQS Solutions.

Then in April of 2018, an application was lodged by a company called Shanoon Resources to resume mining of lead and zinc.

At the time, they told KCLR it was because there had been an upturn in the zinc market.

However, that was withdrawn in February of this year.

A spokesperson for the company has today told KCLR News that they still fully plan to resume mining there and are working on a new application to be submitted before the end of the year.

In the meantime though, AQS have now been granted permission to use of the site as an administrative and logistics centre.

KCLR News understands that if planning is granted for mining, the site will be purchased from AQS by Shanoon Resources.