New pontoon and more for Kilkenny City centre

A new pontoon will be installed in the River Nore under Kilkenny Castle as part of the city’s new Water Sports Hub.

Plans have been announced for the new centre which will have changing room and storage areas for people who want to use the river.

Local Green Cllr Maria Dollard says it will be built in the car park at the back of County Hall with a path down to the new pontoon which can be used by swimmers, kayakers and anyone going out on the water.

