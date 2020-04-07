KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Gardaí given more powers to police social distancing
Officers will now have right to force people to stay home
The Health Minister has tonight signed new regulations giving effect to emergency powers for the Gardaí during the Covid19 crisis.
They will give officers the right to force people to return home if found not to be complying with health advice.
Up to now they could only advise the public what to do.
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris says the new powers will be used “sparingly and only if needed.”