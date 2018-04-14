New primary school to be built in Kilkenny City

A new primary school has been announced for Kilkenny City by the Education Minister.

Richard Bruton has announced plans for more than 40 new primary and secondary schools around the country.

Among them is one for the Western Environs area of Kilkenny City.

It would have 16 classrooms and the aim is to have it built by 2021.

Last year it was announced that the Western Environs will also be getting two new secondary school campuses for the Kilkenny City Vocational School and Coláiste Pobail Osraí.

Work on those two is expected to get underway in the coming months.