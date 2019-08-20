New report shows different rent trends across Carlow and Kilkenny

Rent increases in Kilkenny have slowed a little, more so than Carlow – so the latest Daft Rental Report is showing.

On average, rents in South East Leinster counties rose by an average of 6.8% in the year to June 2019.

While the figure is down a bit from the increase seen to mid 2018, it still shows there’s a continuation of the rising trend.

Report author & Economist Ronan Lyons says that slightly different trends have been noticed across Carlow & Kilkenny.

He explains that this is due to supply & demand.