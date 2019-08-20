KCLR NewsNews & Sport
New report shows different rent trends across Carlow and Kilkenny
Rental prices in South East Leinster are on the rise according to recent Daft report
Rent increases in Kilkenny have slowed a little, more so than Carlow – so the latest Daft Rental Report is showing.
On average, rents in South East Leinster counties rose by an average of 6.8% in the year to June 2019.
While the figure is down a bit from the increase seen to mid 2018, it still shows there’s a continuation of the rising trend.
Report author & Economist Ronan Lyons says that slightly different trends have been noticed across Carlow & Kilkenny.
He explains that this is due to supply & demand.