New Saturday market to be held on the Parade in Kilkenny today

The first Saturday market is being held on the Parade in Kilkenny today.

The year-round Thursday markets in the city are so popular that it’s been decided to run a complementary event every weekend for the rest of the summer.

There will be some new stalls and some familiar faces.

Kilkenny County Council’s Ian Gardiner tells KCLR there’s a variety of things on offer at the market with a mix of craft and food to choose from.