KCLR NewsNews & Sport
New Saturday market to be held on the Parade in Kilkenny today
It's been decided to run a complementary event every weekend for the rest of the summer
The first Saturday market is being held on the Parade in Kilkenny today.
The year-round Thursday markets in the city are so popular that it’s been decided to run a complementary event every weekend for the rest of the summer.
There will be some new stalls and some familiar faces.
Kilkenny County Council’s Ian Gardiner tells KCLR there’s a variety of things on offer at the market with a mix of craft and food to choose from.