New Traveller community leadership initiative launched

A new leadership campaign’s been launched by Kilkenny Gardaí and local Travellers.

The focus of Project Ains Nyuk is to develop skills among chosen leaders and promote role models in a variety of areas within the Traveller community.

It was officially announced amid Traveller Pride at the O’Loughlin Court community centre on Thursday with the launch event followed by a brainstorming session on jersey logos for an associated five-a-side soccer tournament for which specialist help came from Cartoon Saloon and Lighthouse Studios.

Selected youth leaders from St Mary’s & St Catherine’s, James O’Reilly and Michael Carty, were present with Michael’s Dad John Carty – they told KCLR News they’re delighted with the project which offers opportunities to showcase skills and to build relationships with Gardaí.

Hear from some of those involved here:

Meanwhile, KCLR News also caught up with more members of the Traveller community at the Butler Gallery for The Way It is with Sue Nunn.

Hear that chat here: