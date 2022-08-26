Next groupings for Covid19 booster vaccine are being called now in Carlow and Kilkenny

People aged 50 and over in Carlow and Kilkenny are being invited to get their next Covic19 booster vaccine.

You can now book an appointment that suits you online but there only one local vaccination centre at Kilcreene Orthopaedic Hospital in Kilkenny.

However the jabs can also be got through participating GPs and pharmacies.

People who are more than 16 weeks pregnant are also invited to book their next booster and children aged 5-11 years who are immunocompromised will be asked to get their first booster soon.

People aged 12- 49 with long-term health conditions will be offered their second booster vaccine from next week and Healthcare Workers aged 50 or over can have the vaccine now.