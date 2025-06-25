Nine local groups have been named Finalists in the 2025 National Lottery Good Causes Awards.

Kilkenny finalists are Kilkenny Collective for Arts Talent (or KCAT) in Callan, Thomastown Paddlers Canoe Club, North Kilkenny Community First Responders Group and Twilight Community Group.

Added to that are Éist Cancer Support Centre, Down Syndrome Carlow Branch, Carlow Lawn Tennis Club, Cranavane Holy Well Committee and Tullow Community First Responders.

All are in the running for national recognition and a share of the €100,000 prize fund at the awards ceremony this October in Kildare.