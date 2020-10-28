KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Nine more Covid deaths confirmed in Northern Ireland
840 new cases have also been reported in the North this afternoon
Nine more people have died of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, and there are 840 new cases.
3,722 people were tested in the space of 24 hours, with a positivity rate of nearly 23%.
There are 352 people in hospital with the virus, with 44 in intensive care.
In total, there are 2,979 hospital beds occupied in the North – which is nearly 300 more than the normal capacity.