KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Nine more Covid deaths confirmed in Northern Ireland

840 new cases have also been reported in the North this afternoon

Photo of Shauna McHugh Shauna McHugh Send an email 28/10/2020
Coronavirus, Covid-19, Pandemic, Lockdown

Nine more people have died of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, and there are 840 new cases.

3,722 people were tested in the space of 24 hours, with a positivity rate of nearly 23%.

There are 352 people in hospital with the virus, with 44 in intensive care.

In total, there are 2,979 hospital beds occupied in the North – which is nearly 300 more than the normal capacity.

Photo of Shauna McHugh Shauna McHugh Send an email 28/10/2020