Nine more Covid deaths confirmed in Northern Ireland

Nine more people have died of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, and there are 840 new cases.

3,722 people were tested in the space of 24 hours, with a positivity rate of nearly 23%.

There are 352 people in hospital with the virus, with 44 in intensive care.

In total, there are 2,979 hospital beds occupied in the North – which is nearly 300 more than the normal capacity.