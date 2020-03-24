No crèche fees for three months

The State has essentially agreed to pay all wages of crèche workers for the next three months as part of a new government scheme.

The move will see the Department of Children and Youth Affairs reimburse childcare providers with a further 30 per cent, in addition to the 70 per cent level of pay up to €410, announced earlier today.

Mick Kenny, manager of the Johnstown and Urlingford Community Childcare Centres in Kilkenny said it was a welcomed move.

“This is a positive step and great to see the government stepping up to support childcare centres and families.

“It would be fantastic to see a similar scheme in the future after this crisis, where the government funds childcare as an essential public service to lessen the financial cost of childcare to families,” he said.