No crèche fees for three months
New scheme to help families and childcare sector
The State has essentially agreed to pay all wages of crèche workers for the next three months as part of a new government scheme.
The move will see the Department of Children and Youth Affairs reimburse childcare providers with a further 30 per cent, in addition to the 70 per cent level of pay up to €410, announced earlier today.
Mick Kenny, manager of the Johnstown and Urlingford Community Childcare Centres in Kilkenny said it was a welcomed move.
“This is a positive step and great to see the government stepping up to support childcare centres and families.
“It would be fantastic to see a similar scheme in the future after this crisis, where the government funds childcare as an essential public service to lessen the financial cost of childcare to families,” he said.