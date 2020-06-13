KCLR News
No honeymoon period for McGuinness as new Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny Co Council
The new Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council says he’s facing into a tough year.
Andrew McGuinness is the first from his family to take up the role after being elected at the A-G-M in the Watergate Theatre yesterday.
Fine Gael’s Martin Brett will be Leas Cathaoirleach – with John Coonan taking over from Cllr Brett as Mayor of Kilkenny.
The local authority is facing a tough time financially due to the covid-19 crisis and Cllr McGuinness says his term in office will not have any honeymoon period: