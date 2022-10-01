September the worst month on record for overcrowding at St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny according to the INMO

September was the worst month on record for overcrowding at St Luke’s Hospital.

New figures from the Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation reveal nearly 1,500 were left waiting for a bed.

As we move into October, the INMO has released monthly trolley figures for hospitals around the country.

It says 1,467 people were recorded on trolleys at the general hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny over the course of the last 30 days.

That’s the highest September number seen at the local hospital since the records started in 2010 and more than 300 above the previous height in 2019, which was of course pre pandemic.

More than 10,500 were on trolleys nationally between Sept 1st adn 30th prompting a warning from the INMO of a catastrophic winter ahead.