No Kilkenny on Ice for this year after insurance costs soar seven times higher than the 2019 figure

There will be no Kilkenny on Ice this year after insurance costs rose seven times higher than 2019.

The seasonal ice rink had become a popular festive activity at Cillín Hill during the nine years before the pandemic hit.

But Tony Coy says they’ve been unable to bring it back this year due to rising costs and in particular the difficulty getting affordable insurance.

He’s been telling KCLR’s The Way It Is that all their costs have gone through the roof and it’s bitterly disappointing.

Hear his conversation with our Sue Nunn here: