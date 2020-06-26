Covid-19 latest: No new local cases as three more deaths reported nationally

No new cases of Covid-19 have been reported locally for the second day running.

However, a further three people with Covid-19 have died in the Republic of Ireland.

Eleven new cases have been confirmed across the country.

The local two-county total remains 529, with 354 positive tests results so far in Kilkenny and 175 in Carlow.

Today’s figures bring the death toll in this country to 1,730, while there have been 25,414 confirmed cases.