No local water supplies at risk of drought as hosepipe ban lifted

None of the local water supplies are at risk of drought

Irish Water has lifted its hosepipe ban despite that fact that nearly eighty supplies around the country are still in drought or at risk of drought.

At least seven local sites were in danger of going dry when the water conservation order came into effect last month after the driest May in 170 years.

It was due to be in effect for another two weeks but spokeperson Richard O’hEadhra says all the recent rain has brought the local supplies back to regular levels.