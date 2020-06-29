Covid-19 latest: No new deaths but one Kilkenny case reported

One case of Covid-19 was reported locally over the weekend.

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported in the latest update from the Department of Health, but 24 further cases have been confirmed.

One new case was confirmed in Kilkenny since last Friday brining the county’s total to 355.

The figure for Carlow remains unchanged on 175 meaning the two-county total is now 530.

The latest department figures show a total of 1,735 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland so far with a total of 25,462 confirmed cases.

The chief medical officer says a ‘worrying trend’ of new clusters of Covid-19 is developing in Ireland.

Dr Tony Holohan says the case numbers are rising as new clusters of infection have emerged.