No record crowds for Carlow in 2020 with Ploughing Championships cancelled

The record crowds seen in Ballintrane for the Ploughing last September will not be repeated this year.

Organisers of the National Ploughing Championships have announced today that they have cancelled the Trade exhibition in Carlow because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However it’s hoped that the ploughing competitions can proceed behind closed gates.

Arrangements are being made to refund any exhibitors who had already paid up.

Anna Marie McHugh of the National Ploughing Association says they are disappointed but its a decision they had to make.