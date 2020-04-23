No reports of coronavirus infection from food or shopping

There are no reported cases of anyone getting Covid-19 from food or shopping.

Safefood – the all-island, EU funded food safety body – is reassuring us that we’re unlikely to get the virus from food packaging.

Washing your hands is much more important than disinfecting the shopping, because door handles and trolleys are a higher risk.

Dr Linda Gordon, Chief Specialist in Microbiology with Safefood has been telling The Way It Is that there’s no evidence to say you can be infected by your food.