Nobody injured in Freshford crash but residents of the North Kilkenny village say electricity was gone for a time
There was traffic disruption for a time too in the area
Nobody was injured in last night’s crash in North Kilkenny.
It’s understood a van hit an ESB pole on Creel Street in Freshford at about 6 o’clock.
Gardaí say the driver was not harmed.
However, residents have told KCLR News that the electricity supply was gone for some for a time while there were also traffic holdups too through the village.