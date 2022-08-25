KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Nobody injured in Freshford crash but residents of the North Kilkenny village say electricity was gone for a time

There was traffic disruption for a time too in the area

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace25/08/2022
Image: Creel Street, Freshford from Google Maps

Nobody was injured in last night’s crash in North Kilkenny.

It’s understood a van hit an ESB pole on Creel Street in Freshford at about 6 o’clock.

Gardaí say the driver was not harmed.

However, residents have told KCLR News that the electricity supply was gone for some for a time while there were also traffic holdups too through the village.

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace25/08/2022