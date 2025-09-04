Passion, enthusiasm and belief in your business could help elevate nominees in the Kilkenny Chamber Business Awards.

The event in its 25th year is sponsored by VHI which is also marking the 25th anniversary of the opening of its Kilkenny base, all in 2025.

There are twenty categories to nominate in this year (breakdown of those here) as well as the Lifetime Achievement Award, President’s Award and Overall Business of the Year accolades.

Yesterday, CEO John Hurley spoke in studio with our Brian Redmond and today details were fleshed out at the official launch held at the Pembroke Hotel.

KCLR News’ Edwina Grace was there to hear more;