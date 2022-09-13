Nominees announced for this year’s Carlow Business Awards

Carlow Chamber has announced the nominees for this year’s Carlow Business Awards.

There was a record number of nominations for companies and organisations across 24 categories.

Mystery audits have already been taking place and this week the judging process moves into full swing with visits to nominees for Business of the year and presentations in a range of other categories.

The awards ceremony will be on the 29th of September.

Full list of nominees:

Meanwhile, we recently reported how nominations are open for the Kilkenny Business Awards run by Kilkenny Chamber