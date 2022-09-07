Former Kilkenny Business Award winners advise others to ‘go for it’ as nominations open for the 2022 event

Go for it – that’s the advice from one former Kilkenny Business Award winner to those thinking of entering or nominating this year’s event.

The 2022 outing organised by Kilkenny Chamber takes place at Lyrath Estate Hotel on the 19th of November with 20 categories, three of them new; Post Pandemic Phoenix, Health and Wellbeing in the Workplace as well as Diversity, Equality and Inclusion.

Nominations are now open after the awards were launched at the new Waterford Road, Kilkenny premises of Dore Optical which last year took the best family business category and went on to take the overall business of the year title too.

Run by father and son duo, Richard and Richie Dore, they’ve now doubled their staff to ten on-site.

Our Edwina Grace has been finding out how the new outlet’s going and what winning the Kilkenny Business Awards meant to them:

