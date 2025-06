A north Kilkenny community’s launched a campaign to hold onto their priest.

Bishop Niall Coll announced the retirements and rejigs for those serving across the Diocese of Ossory.

However, some in Lisdowney, Ballyragget and Ballyouskil are not happy with the decision to transfer Fr Eamonn O’Gorman out of the area.

A petition calling for a reversal will be available to sign at local businesses and outside weekend Masses.