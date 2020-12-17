North Kilkenny piloting new Project Connect initiative

A multiagency initiative is being piloted in North Kilkenny with an aim to reach out to those aged over 65.

Project Connect was launched at Muckalee GAA Club with representatives from the organisations involved, An Garda Siochana, the HSE, Kilkenny County Council and Alone.

Letters have been sent out to 100 older people in the area who are in receipt of home help services, letting them know that gardai will be dropping by from next Monday.

When that happens those visited can decide to continue the visits and/or contact.

KCLR News was at the launch and spoke to some of those involved:

An Garda Siochána

Kilkenny Supt Derek Hughes & Castlecomer Sgt Fiona Ruth sum up An Garda Siochána‘s involvement:

Alone

Mary Colclough from Alone outlines what her organisation hopes to get out of it:

HSE

Tara Hunt is the Manager of Older People’s Services for Carlow and Kilkenny with the HSE:

The initiative was the brainchild of Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick who is Chair of the Joint Policing Committee: