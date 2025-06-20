A Tipperary north / North West Kilkenny TD has asked why he was the one who updated the Justice Minister on elements of the case involving the man who fired shots at the Fairgreen Shopping Centre earlier this month.

22-year-old Evan Fitzgerald of Kiltegan in County Wicklow died on the 1st of June after turning the firearm on himself.

The incident happened while he was out on bail and just days before he was due before the courts on charges relating to possession of guns, ammunition and explosive materials. (Read the outcome of this week’s court case involving his co-accused here).

It transpired a number of guns had been delivered to him by undercover Gardaí.

Deputy Alan Kelly in the Dáil posed his question yesterday evening and had a response from An Tánaiste Simon Harris.

Watch their transaction here;