Last week Walter Walsh announced his retirement from inter-county action. The three-time All-Ireland winner and All-Star from Tullogher Rosbercon shared the news last week, citing age and injuries as the key reasons behind his decision.

Speaking to KCLR during the launch of the AIB Goal Mile, Walsh explained why he felt the time had come to step away:

“I just feel the time is right now. I’m 33 years of age. There’s not many lads playing inter-county hurling at 33 years of age. I have a couple of injuries. I have a thumb that I need to get operated on – I’ve needed that for a couple of years now. I just think I need to get that sorted. Now just feels right for me.”

He burst onto the scene in the 2012 All-Ireland final replay against Galway, scoring 1-3 in a Man of the Match performance that will forever be etched in Kilkenny hurling history. Over the years, his contributions helped the Cats secure three All-Ireland titles (2012, 2014, 2015), numerous Leinster Championships, and National League triumphs.

Supporters can hear his full interview on KCLR Sport this Saturday afternoon, where he delves deeper into his reasons for stepping away and reflects on the incredible journey he’s had in the black and amber.