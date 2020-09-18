Number of Covid cases linked with Kilkenny meat factory is predicted to rise

The number of Covid-19 cases associated with an outbreak at a meat factory in south Kilkenny will continue to grow.

That’s according to Sinn Fein health spokeperson David Cullinane.

It’s understood that there’s been at least 28 cases detected at Dawn meats in Grannagh although the company has not confirmed this.

15 new cases were reported in Waterford yesterday with further cases in low numbers found in Kilkenny.

Waterford’s Deputy Cullinane’s told The Way It Is that more positive tests are expected from staff at the beef plant who live mainly in South Kilkenny and in Waterford city:

“As of yesterday at least there were 28 associated cases, and at least seven of them were new cases from yesterday, and my understanding is that more testing is being done and results are pending. My hope is that the HSE infection control team are on the ground, that there is very rigorous testing, tracing and isolation in place, that this does not escalate beyond where it is. Because obviously we need to get ahead of this, contain it, and make sure we deal with it in a comprehensive way.”