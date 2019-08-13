Numbers remain high for the amount of patients awaiting a hospital bed.

Thirty nine patients were waiting on a bed at St Luke’s hospital this morning.

INMO figures show it is one of the busiest hospitals in the country again today behind Limerick and Cork.

Speaking to KCLR earlier this week, the Ireland East Hospital Group confirmed that the emergency department at St Luke’s has been exceptionally busy in recent weeks.

It says delays are regrettable but that a number of factors have contributed; including the busy holiday period and the unseasonable weather resulting in a number of respiratory complaints.