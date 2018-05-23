Old Garda barracks in Castlecomer offered to council for sale

An historic building in Castlecomer could be given a new lease of life if the council were to buy it.

Councillors have been told that the former Garda barracks in the town has been offered by the OPW to Kilkenny County Council.

Local Councillor John Brennan says there is a good opportunity there for the local authority.

There’s about 4 acres of land with it too.

Councillor Brennan says other parties are likely to be interested in it too but he says it would be a very important location in terms of future development for the town.