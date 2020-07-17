Old Leighlin GAA club confirms that one of its players has tested positive for Covid-19

Old Leighlin GAA club has confirmed that one of its players has tested positive for Covid-19.

The club released a statement on social media this morning confirming the news and say they’re suspending all club activities until further notice.

They’ve also implemented the GAA guidelines on dealing with a positive case.

The statement also says the public health authorities have instigated the contact tracing process and will assume control of the situation from this point.

The club had played a practice match recently with Killeshin and as a result the Laois club has also suspended activity.

Killeshin FC soccer club have also followed suit as some of their players are on the GAA team.