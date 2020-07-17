Killeshin Gaa Club halts activity after one of their teams came in contact with a positive case of Covid 19
The club has closed their grounds and suspended both underage and adult group activities until July 27th
A local GAA club are halting all activities after one of their teams was in close contact with a positive case of Covid 19.
Killeshin club has closed their grounds and suspend both underage and adult group activities until July 27th.
They understand that anyone identified as a close contact will be tested for COVID-19.
KCLR has contacted Carlow GAA for comment, but they have not yet responded.
Meanwhile Killeshin FC soccer club has told their members that all training-games are suspended until further notice as some of their players are part of the gaa team.
They say it’s a precautionary measure, and that there’s no confirmed or suspected cases locally.
The Club wish to inform all members that all training-games are suspended until further notice due to some KFC players playing a GAA game where an opposing player has since tested positive for Covid-19. This is a precautionary measure – no confirmed or suspected cases locally. pic.twitter.com/l6YOilGvmO
— Killeshin F.C (@KilleshinFC) July 16, 2020