Killeshin Gaa Club halts activity after one of their teams came in contact with a positive case of Covid 19

A local GAA club are halting all activities after one of their teams was in close contact with a positive case of Covid 19.

Killeshin club has closed their grounds and suspend both underage and adult group activities until July 27th.

They understand that anyone identified as a close contact will be tested for COVID-19.

KCLR has contacted Carlow GAA for comment, but they have not yet responded.

Meanwhile Killeshin FC soccer club has told their members that all training-games are suspended until further notice as some of their players are part of the gaa team.

They say it’s a precautionary measure, and that there’s no confirmed or suspected cases locally.