Gardaí have arrested one male after cocaine worth over 186-thousand euro was seized in County Kildare.

A planned search of a residential property in Carbury, County Kildare, was carried out by Gardaí with assistance from the Kildare North Drugs Unit, Leixlip Detective Unit, and Garda Dog Unit and discovered 2.3 kilos of the drug, as well as a cocaine press.

A man in his 30s is being questioned at a garda station in north Kildare, where he can be held for up to a week.

Gardaí say their operation is targeting people involved in the distribution of cocaine in the north Kildare and mid/west areas

All seized items are undergoing analysis by the FSI