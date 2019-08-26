KCLR NewsNews & Sport
One Person Left with Black Eye & Forehead Gashes Following Friday Night Assault in Kilkenny City
If you were in the High Street area of Kilkenny City last Friday night, gardaí want to hear from you.
It’s after one person was assaulted at a licensed premises at 11:30pm.
The injured party had a number of punches to the face which resulted in a black eye & a number of gashes on his forehead.
Meanwhile, investigations are underway into a fire at a HSE house over the weekend.
It happened in The Wetlands area on Saturday with fires set at the back & side of the building.
Damage was caused to a door & a window.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.