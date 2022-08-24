One person treated by medics after coming off a scooter on the old Carlow / Dublin Road in Kilkenny

One person’s been taken to hospital after coming off a scooter in Kilkenny earlier.

It happened on the old Carlow / Dublin Road, close to the Maxol garage, at about 10am.

It’s not yet known how the individual came off the vehicle but the injured party was treated at the scene by medics before an ambulance was called to the scene before 11am.

The person’s condition is unknown, but it’s thought injuries are not life-threatening.