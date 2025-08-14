It’s another bumper weekend of live hurling on KCLR, with every St Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior League game being broadcast.

On Sunday, Bennettsbridge travel to Inistioge to face Glenmore at 1.30pm — you can hear the action live on KCLR thanks to Bennettsbridge Limestone.

The ‘Bridge are still chasing their first win of the campaign, having lost to Shamrocks Ballyhale on the opening day before earning a draw with Dicksboro last weekend.

Goalkeeper Enda Cleere told our match commentator Paul Jenkins that while the Dicksboro result was a mixed bag, it could prove important in the bigger picture.

“In Kilkenny, when you lose your first match, there’s a bit of pressure on straightaway. I’m sure this group now, it’s a tough old group, you know. We were disappointed with the draw, but look, in the end it was nearly gone, so happy with the draw in the end.

If you lose two games straightaway you’re in bother, so one point out of three I suppose is better than nothing.”

