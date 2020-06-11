Only one positive case of Covid-19 in St Luke’s Hospital

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in our hospitals continues to drop according to HSE figures.

The latest report says there is currently only one patient in St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow/Kilkenny with the virus.

No new cases have been reported at the local hospital in recent days and there are no suspected cases either.

Figures up to 8pm on Wednesday show the number of patients being treated for Covid-19 in hospitals around the country was down to seventy five.