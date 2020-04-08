Opinion: Less political hen-pecking

Whether you like it or not, an arrangement between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil is being progressed with the formation of a government edging closer by the week.

They are faced with the impossible task of creating a framework while the earth moves beneath them.

And in dealing with this health crisis – and its massive economic fallout – timing is crucial.

Whether it’s when a government tells the nation to stay home – or come back out – or when a party pushes its leader to the front line of health services.

The news that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is to take a place among his fellow GPs is good news.

It allows him to lead from the front and motivate and inspire healthcare workers and indeed the country.

It will also allow him to help deal with the backlog of consultation cases without being in immediate danger.

Say what you will of the Irish ministers before now but they are fighting a good fight for us and I would rather be here than anywhere else in the world.

But yes – there is more to do.

The provision of suitable PPE is a source of much anxiety for our healthcare workers.

The rollout of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is not without its flaws.

Legislative measures and many public/private agreements have been fast-tracked in order to help the country cope with this crisis.

Had these measures not been longer term, negotiations would have stalled and we would still lack solutions.

No socialist utopia

Ireland will not return to some kind of socialist utopia after this. We certainly won’t hear the roaring cogs of capitalism either.

But perhaps when we emerge from this crisis, we will retain some of the social solidarity experienced in communities and our government will remember who kept the country running.

It was the health workers, frontline services, supermarkets, bin men, the postal service, chemists and more.

Will they now act on the warnings about our environment and listen to the science – the same science that we are now clinging to for hope and recovery.

We are just a giant, vulnerable rock floating around space and in a moment, it can all change.

When we emerge from this, I suspect some will be wiser and more resilient. Others will forever remain bereaved, anxious and depressed.

Keeping them honest

In an ordinary week, opposition parties carry out the vital task of scrutinising government policy, and personalities.

It is done to keep the government honest, but also to give the Opposition leverage. A game of one-up-manship played before the media with each victory dusted off and polished during local and general elections.

These are extraordinary days in politics. A health and economic crisis is at the door and about to walk into our kitchen and now is the time for parties to work together.

The electorate doesn’t know what that looks like – the people of Ireland don’t need the burden of democratic participation. We did our bit in February. Now, it’s time for a government to step up and establish a programme for government.

Maybe done is better than perfect.

Partnership

Politics is like a relationship. Partnership can bring great joy but it takes a lot of work every day. Sometimes you might dislike what your partner says and you may question their opinion, respectfully.

There are times too when a spouse is doing their best and despite some obvious shortcomings, they have to be encouraged from the side lines lest they become discouraged and give up.

Some Opposition parties are bringing genuine suggestions to the table in the tone of helpfulness and support.

Now is not the time for point scoring. Sure, keep the government of the day honest and represent your constituents that have genuine concerns.

But please, less of the hen-pecking.

Christine Tobin is a journalist with KCLR and producer of KCLR Live, the popular chat show presented by Eimear Ní Bhraonáin which airs from 10am to 12pm each weekday.