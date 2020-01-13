Orange alert for Kilkenny & Carlow as Storm Brendan hits

Winds associated with Storm Brendan are expected to increase from around 11am with a status orange alert in place until 3pm this afternoon.

Gardaí are warning all road users to be alert to the extra risks posed by the high winds that are forecast for the day.

Carlow weather expert Alan O’Reilly says the storm is set to peak around Carlow and Kilkenny close to lunchtime with some very strong gusts, heavy rain and the risk of some thunder and lightening around then.

Kilkenny county council staff met for a crisis management meeting yesterday evening and this morning checked all temporary works around the city and county to ensure signage etc is secure.

In the meantime if there are any incidents to report you are asked to contact the local authority 056 7794000 who will direct the call to the relevant area office.

Carlow county council has a dedicated phoneline 059 9170302 -it is open from 11.30am for locals to contact with any queries or reports relating to Storm Brendan.