A Carlow man is among those taking part in a national campaign to increase organ donorship.

Organ Donor Awareness Week wraps up today, and during the seven-day drive KCLR has been hearing from a variety of people affected by the issue.

Among those is Pat Fleming, a teacher in Hacketstown’s Colaiste Eoin, who gave a kidney to his brother Leonard 42 years ago.

He says he was lucky it saved his brother’s life, as they’d already lost a sister; When Leonard was in hospital our sister Teresa was as well. Unfortunately technology wasn’t as advanced back then and we lost her at 20. Thankfully we were able to save Leonard and he’s lived a very full life since then.”