Kilkenny NewsNews & Sport
Oscars excitement strong in Kilkenny today
The star-studded event gets underway this evening at 1am Irish time, with a record 14 nominations for Irish films, film-makers and stars.
It’s Academy Awards Sunday, and the excitement of the 95th Oscars won’t just be felt in Hollywood, but here in Kilkenny also.
The star-studded event gets underway this evening at 1am Irish time, with a record 14 nominations for Irish films, film-makers and stars.
Among the Irish films in contention for a potenital Oscar is ‘The Banshees of Inisherin, with nine nominations in total.
Freshford woman Grainne Dooley was the on-set supervisor for the film.
She says ” in a career span of twenty something years, hand on heart I can say it was the most enjoyable and interesting experience and the best gig I have ever done. I am so grateful.”