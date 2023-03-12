Oscars excitement strong in Kilkenny today

It’s Academy Awards Sunday, and the excitement of the 95th Oscars won’t just be felt in Hollywood, but here in Kilkenny also.

The star-studded event gets underway this evening at 1am Irish time, with a record 14 nominations for Irish films, film-makers and stars.

Among the Irish films in contention for a potenital Oscar is ‘The Banshees of Inisherin, with nine nominations in total.

Freshford woman Grainne Dooley was the on-set supervisor for the film.

She says ” in a career span of twenty something years, hand on heart I can say it was the most enjoyable and interesting experience and the best gig I have ever done. I am so grateful.”