Outbreak of deadly Crayfish Plague detected in Kilkenny’s River Nore

An outbreak of Crayfish Plague has hit the River Nore in Kilkenny.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service has confirmed the disease, which kills Ireland’s native White-clawed Crayfish, has been detected.

It’s the ninth Irish river now to have tested positive – the River Barrow in Carlow being among the other eight.

Anyone who uses the river is being asked to make sure they throroughly disinfect their equipment and allow it to dry fully to make sure it doesn’t spread to any new sites.