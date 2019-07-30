Over 100 Million to be Invested in Carlow & Kilkenny Under National Broadband Plan

€102 million euro is to be invested locally under the National Broadband Plan.

€71 million is coming to Kilkenny and will connect over 17,000 homes.

The remaining €31 million will go to almost 8,000 homes in Carlow.

National Broadband Ireland was awarded the preferred bidder status in May. It’s expected contracts will be signed in September, with a move towards implementing the plan.

2,000 contractors are to be employed across the country to deliver the plan.

They will begin to build out the network; beginning first with broadband community points or digital hubs in rural areas.