Over 100 Million to be Invested in Carlow & Kilkenny Under National Broadband Plan

KCLR96FM News & Sport 30/07/2019

102 million euro is to be invested locally under the National Broadband Plan.

71 million is coming to Kilkenny and will connect over 17,000 homes.

The remaining 31 million will go to almost 8,000 homes in Carlow.

National Broadband Ireland was awarded the preferred bidder status in May. It’s expected contracts will be signed in September, with a move towards implementing the plan.

2,000 contractors are to be employed across the country to deliver the plan.

They will begin to build out the network; beginning first with broadband community points or digital hubs in rural areas.

