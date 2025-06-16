Over 18,000 homes, farms, and businesses across Kilkenny can now access high-speed fibre broadband as part of the National Broadband Plan (NBP).

So far, more than 7,000 premises have already been connected, with the government allocating €72 million in funding to support the rollout in the region.

Castlecomer councillors were recently briefed on the progress and broadly welcomed the development, recognizing its potential to enhance connectivity for residents and local enterprises.

However, concerns were raised about older residents who continue to rely on traditional landline phones. Councillor Pat Fitzpatrick told KCLR News that he fears this group could be left behind as the new technology advances.

“There’s a real worry that older people, who may not be as comfortable with newer technology, could struggle if landline services are phased out or less supported,” Cllr. Fitzpatrick said.

The National Broadband Plan aims to deliver high-speed internet to rural and underserved areas, bridging the digital divide and supporting economic growth across the country.