Over 60 prizes handed out at the Carlow Pride of Place awards
More than 60 prizes were handed out in a range of categories at the annual Pride of place awards in Carlow last night.
The Woodford Dolmen hotel hosted the gathering with communities from all over the county lauded for their efforts again this year.
The Michael Deering Cup was presented to the Cairdeas Centre in Tullow for their outstanding work while the Individual award went to Trudi Shannon of Tinryland Tidy Towns.
There were many prizes given out to the hard-working groups but the overall winners in the Towns and Villages Category were awarded to the community of Clonegal and the overall winners in the Estates Category were awarded to Sleaty Park View Residents Association.
Below is a list of all the prize winners:
An Cathaoirleach’s Awards
- Askea Lawns Residents Association
- Bagenalstown Tidy Towns
- Clonmore Tidy Towns
- Michael Collins Park Residents Association
- St. Mullins Tidy Towns
Michael Deering Cup
- Cairdeas Centre Tullow
Towns & Villages up to 250 population
- 1st Place Rathanna Community Group
- 2nd Place Ballinabranna, Milford & Raheendoran Development Group
- 3rd Place Ballymurphy Tidy Towns
Towns & Villages 250-750 population
- 1st Place Clonegal Tidy Towns
- 2nd Place Ballon Tidy Towns
- 3rd Place Myshall Tidy Towns
Towns & Villages 750 + population
- 1st Place Leighlinbridge Tidy Towns
- 2nd Place Tullow Tidy Towns
- 3rd Place Borris Tidy Towns
Community Garden
- 1st Place Biodiversity Garden Hacketstown
- 2nd Place New Oak Kids Area
- 3rd Place Community Garden, Rathvilly
Front Garden
- 1st Place Joyce Tyndall, Maple Drive
- 2nd Place Frank Murphy, Moyacomb Meadows
- 3rd Place Jennifer O’Neill, Carrig Rua,
Commercial Premises
- 1st Place Cullens Family Butchers Leighlinbridge
- 2nd Place The Green Lemon, Rathvilly
- 3rd Place Joyces Pub, Borris
Municipal District of Carlow
Small Housing Estates
- 1st Place Sleaty Park View Residents Association
- 2nd Place Carrig Rua Residents Association
- 3rd Place Oaklawn Residents Association
Medium Housing Estates
- 1st Place Mount Leinster Park Residents Association
- 2nd Place Kernanstown Residents Association
- 3rd Place Friars Green Residents Association
Large Housing Estates
- 1st Place New Oak Residents Association
- 2nd Place Governey Park Residents Association
- 3rd Place Dolmen Gardens Residents Association
Municipal District of Muinebheag
Small Housing Estates
- 1st Place Pound Lane Residents Association
- 2nd Place Granite Court Residents Association
- 3rd Place Newtown Residents Association
Medium Housing Estates
- 1st Place Barrowlough Residents Association
- 2nd Place Eastwood Residents Association
- 3rd Place Milford Park Residents Association
- Municipal District of Tullow
Small Housing Estates
- 1st Place Marian Terrace Residents Association
- 2nd Place Court Lawns Residents Association
- 3rd Place Dun A Ri Residents Association
Medium Housing Estates
- 1st Place The Meadows Residents Association
- 2nd Place Carrigduff Residents Association
- 3rd Place Hillbrook Residents Association
Overall Towns & Villages Winner
- Clonegal
Overall Estates Winner
- Sleaty Park View Residents Association
Individual Award Winner
- Trudi Shannon, Tinryland Tidy Towns
Young Person Award Commendations
- Dylan Moran & Kealan O’Carroll – St. Mullins Tidy Towns.
- Dean & Darragh Cummins, Ellen & Hannah O’Neill, Killian & Hannah Skelton, Riley & Darragh Dempsey – Ballyellen Tidy Towns
- Dylan Roche – Clonegal Tidy Towns
- John Kehoe – New Oak Estate Residents Association, Carlow
- Ersa Whitney-Ak & Cole Dowling – Sleaty Park View Residents Association, Carlow
- Emily Jane Kelly – Leighlinbridge Tidy Towns
- Killian Ryan – Granite Court Residents Association, Fenagh
- Leah Barron – Ballon Tidy Towns
- Oisin Kelly – Hacketstown Tidy Towns