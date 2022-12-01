Over 60 prizes handed out at the Carlow Pride of Place awards

More than 60 prizes were handed out in a range of categories at the annual Pride of place awards in Carlow last night.

The Woodford Dolmen hotel hosted the gathering with communities from all over the county lauded for their efforts again this year.

The Michael Deering Cup was presented to the Cairdeas Centre in Tullow for their outstanding work while the Individual award went to Trudi Shannon of Tinryland Tidy Towns.

There were many prizes given out to the hard-working groups but the overall winners in the Towns and Villages Category were awarded to the community of Clonegal and the overall winners in the Estates Category were awarded to Sleaty Park View Residents Association.

Below is a list of all the prize winners:

An Cathaoirleach’s Awards

Askea Lawns Residents Association

Bagenalstown Tidy Towns

Clonmore Tidy Towns

Michael Collins Park Residents Association

St. Mullins Tidy Towns

Michael Deering Cup

Cairdeas Centre Tullow

Towns & Villages up to 250 population

1st Place Rathanna Community Group

2nd Place Ballinabranna, Milford & Raheendoran Development Group

3rd Place Ballymurphy Tidy Towns

Towns & Villages 250-750 population

1st Place Clonegal Tidy Towns

2nd Place Ballon Tidy Towns

3rd Place Myshall Tidy Towns

Towns & Villages 750 + population

1st Place Leighlinbridge Tidy Towns

2nd Place Tullow Tidy Towns

3rd Place Borris Tidy Towns

Community Garden

1st Place Biodiversity Garden Hacketstown

2nd Place New Oak Kids Area

3rd Place Community Garden, Rathvilly

Front Garden

1st Place Joyce Tyndall, Maple Drive

2nd Place Frank Murphy, Moyacomb Meadows

3rd Place Jennifer O’Neill, Carrig Rua,

Commercial Premises

1st Place Cullens Family Butchers Leighlinbridge

2nd Place The Green Lemon, Rathvilly

3rd Place Joyces Pub, Borris

Municipal District of Carlow

Small Housing Estates

1st Place Sleaty Park View Residents Association

2nd Place Carrig Rua Residents Association

3rd Place Oaklawn Residents Association

Medium Housing Estates

1st Place Mount Leinster Park Residents Association

2nd Place Kernanstown Residents Association

3rd Place Friars Green Residents Association

Large Housing Estates

1st Place New Oak Residents Association

2nd Place Governey Park Residents Association

3rd Place Dolmen Gardens Residents Association

Municipal District of Muinebheag

Small Housing Estates

1st Place Pound Lane Residents Association

2nd Place Granite Court Residents Association

3rd Place Newtown Residents Association

Medium Housing Estates

1st Place Barrowlough Residents Association

2nd Place Eastwood Residents Association

3rd Place Milford Park Residents Association

Municipal District of Tullow

Small Housing Estates

1st Place Marian Terrace Residents Association

2nd Place Court Lawns Residents Association

3rd Place Dun A Ri Residents Association

Medium Housing Estates

1st Place The Meadows Residents Association

2nd Place Carrigduff Residents Association

3rd Place Hillbrook Residents Association

Overall Towns & Villages Winner

Clonegal

Overall Estates Winner

Sleaty Park View Residents Association

Individual Award Winner

Trudi Shannon, Tinryland Tidy Towns

Young Person Award Commendations